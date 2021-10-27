SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – Customers using NW Natural can soon expect to pay higher rates for their utility services after the company received approval by the Oregon Public Utility Commission.

The price raise taking effect Nov. 1 is a result of an increase in the cost NW Natural will pay for wholesale priced natural gas going into effect the same day as the price increase. The change in cost will affect all of NW Natural’s 688,000 customers in northwest Oregon.

In a release Wednesday, the Oregon Public Utilities Commission said since 2009, NW Natural has experienced nine rate decreases and four rate increases due to this purchased gas adjustment.

Residential customers using an “average” 54 therms per month can expect costs to increase by roughly $7.50.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s 2021 Winter Fuels Outlook, nearly half of U.S. households that heat primarily with natural gas will spend 30 percent more on average this year comparatively to last year.

To increase efficiency, the Oregon Public Utilities Commission recommends turning down thermostats, updating appliances to higher efficiency models, fully insulating homes and conducting a home energy review.