HOOD RIVER, OR (KPTV) – About 100 NW Natural employees are working on finishing restoring natural gas to remaining customers in Hood River who were affected by an outage on Dec. 20.
NW Natural said they expect to have gas fully restored on Saturday but did not include how many customers were still without gas. They did say that their customer service is fully staffed and available to answer customer questions on their emergency hotline at 800-882-3377.
In the event that service is still not restored, NW Natural says hotel rooms are still available for customers in need. Customers can contact any of the following hotels directly to book a room and will need to bring a copy of their bill or proof of address.
Best Western Hood River
1108 E Marina Way, Hood River, OR 97031
(541) 386-2200
Hampton Inn
1 Nichols Pkwy, Hood River, OR 97031
(541) 436-1600
Holiday Inn Express
2625 Cascade Ave, Hood River, OR 97031
(541) 308-1000
Columbia Cliff Villas Hotel
3880 Westcliff Drive, Hood River, OR 97031
(541) 436-2660
Best Western Cascade Locks
735 Wanapa St, Cascade Locks, OR 97014
(541) 374-8777
Holiday Inn Express The Dalles
2920 W 6th St, The Dalles, OR 97058
(541) 370-2450
The Dalles Shilo Inn
3223 Bret Clodfelter Way, The Dalles, OR 97058
(541) 298-5502
Motel 6
2014 W 7th St, The Dalles, OR 97058
(541) 296-1191
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.