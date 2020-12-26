Hood river natural gas outage

KPTV Image

HOOD RIVER, OR (KPTV) – About 100 NW Natural employees are working on finishing restoring natural gas to remaining customers in Hood River who were affected by an outage on Dec. 20.

NW Natural said they expect to have gas fully restored on Saturday but did not include how many customers were still without gas. They did say that their customer service is fully staffed and available to answer customer questions on their emergency hotline at 800-882-3377.

In the event that service is still not restored, NW Natural says hotel rooms are still available for customers in need. Customers can contact any of the following hotels directly to book a room and will need to bring a copy of their bill or proof of address.

Best Western Hood River

1108 E Marina Way, Hood River, OR 97031

(541) 386-2200

Hampton Inn

1 Nichols Pkwy, Hood River, OR 97031

(541) 436-1600

Holiday Inn Express

2625 Cascade Ave, Hood River, OR 97031

(541) 308-1000

Columbia Cliff Villas Hotel

3880 Westcliff Drive, Hood River, OR 97031

(541) 436-2660

Best Western Cascade Locks

735 Wanapa St, Cascade Locks, OR 97014

(541) 374-8777

Holiday Inn Express The Dalles

2920 W 6th St, The Dalles, OR 97058

(541) 370-2450

The Dalles Shilo Inn

3223 Bret Clodfelter Way, The Dalles, OR 97058

(541) 298-5502

Motel 6

2014 W 7th St, The Dalles, OR 97058

(541) 296-1191

Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.