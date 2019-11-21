PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A crossfit gym in northwest Portland is focused on helping people in recovery, from things like drug or alcohol addiction to mental health disorders.
The director there says it's the first gym of its kind in the Pacific Northwest.
Emily Fox was once one of the athletes there and now, she’s a coach.
“I never knew I would be so lucky,” Fox said.
It wasn’t that long ago that her life looked much different.
“I’ve been an addict, an alcoholic starting since I was about 10 or 11 years old. I even went to treatment when I was 14 years old for alcohol and hard drugs,” Fox said.
She found herself living under the Burnside Bridge at one point and even in jail.
“All my life, I just assumed I would always drink or use and that was normal, and I could get by for the most part until a point in my life where I just couldn’t anymore,” said Fox.
Last year, just months after Fox went from jail to a treatment center, she heard about The Recovery Gym in an AA meeting and became one of the first athletes and eventually one of the first coaches.
The gym is free for anyone seeking recovery from substance use or mental health disorders.
“Five seconds into a workout and I’m like, ‘Why am I doing this? I don’t want to do this, I can’t believe I’m here’ and then by the time you’re done 20 minutes later, you feel so empowered and so strong and capable that it just is absolutely transferrable to life and recovery,” Fox said.
“It feels really good to have a positive impact on people’s lives,” said Shiloe Allison, the director and co-founder of The Recovery Gym.
She started the gym in partnership with X-Factor Crossfit and the Alano Club as part of her own healing.
“Last year, my mother passed away from complications due to alcoholism,” she said. “It was just like I have to do something not just for other people but for myself… We kind of tend to get off track from who we are whether it’s from societal pressure careers or relationships or whatnot, we kind of like lose track of that, and it’s my hope that we can give people a significant pathway back to that and back to themselves,” Allison said.
Now, 65 athletes in recovery work out there regularly, using fitness to build strength and community.
“This whole new way of life that I really didn’t expect to exist or think was possible,” athlete Miles White said.
And with their coach as inspiration.
“Now if hardships come up, struggles come up, I’m ready for it, you know. I’m like, bring it life,” Fox said.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
