PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The owner of a restaurant in northwest Portland is concerned someone may be targeting her business after reporting two break-ins in as many weeks.
The latest break-in at The Fireside happened Sunday morning when she says someone smashed through four of her windows.
The windows are now boarded up, and there’s a sign on the front door that says, “yes, we are open.”
Bartender Micah Saxman says the same thing happened earlier this month, but says nothing was stolen either time.
“The initial time someone busted a window, came in, made a mess,” Saxman said. “Almost to like, send some weird message. Broken glass throughout. Scattered stuff all over the bar. Even back in our kitchen, our walk-in cooler. We had to throw out a ton of food the next morning.”
Saxman’s boss on Feb. 17 posted photos on Facebook showing the damage after the second reported case of vandalism. She says at around 4:30 a.m., a neighbor called police after spotting someone wearing a mask and carrying a crow bar running away from the restaurant.
She says a custodian was inside the building during the second break-in but didn’t hear anything because he was wearing headphones and listening to music.
Saxman says the damage was so significant, the restaurant was unable to open for brunch, as staff worked to remove glass scattered throughout the dining area.
The owner says she is most concerned for the safety of her workers.
Police have not released a description of the suspect. Anyone with more information about either break-in is asked to contact Portland police.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.