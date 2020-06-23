NW Portland restaurant owner says outdoor seating popular as weather improves

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Multnomah County is only a few days into Phase 1 and restaurants are already adapting to their new normal.
The Pharmacy Sports Bar & Grill now has a Portland Bureau of Transportation Healthy Businesses permit, which allows the restaurant to use their parking spots outside as outdoor seating.
With the nice weather Portland has seen in the past few days, owner Brian Gardes said they saw more people taking advantage of their outdoor dining options.
He said not only did The Pharmacy add outdoor seating, but they also had to rearrange the inside of their restaurant to keep a safe distance between customers. So far though, Gardes said the outdoor seating option has been very popular.
“Saturday, we had all that rain and it was pretty dead on Saturday. But Sunday, Monday, it’s been beautiful out, so we’ve had lots of people enjoying the deck and just trying to be out and have a little bit of normalcy,” Gardes said.
Gardes said his customers have been very receptive to the new layout because they’re happy to be enjoying the things they did before the shutdown. In times like these, Gardes said operating a business has been a learning experience, but they’re taking it day by day and doing the best they can.
