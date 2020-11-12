PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Right now, nine counties including Multnomah are under a two-week pause. The pause tightens COVID-19 restrictions as officials plead with Oregonians to limit social gatherings and contact with people they know.
With cases on the rise, some local businesses are worried about making it through the winter. On Thursday night, FOX 12 spoke with G-Love in northwest Portland. The restaurant's owner says he has decided to go into hibernation to stay afloat.
"We have not shut down during the entirety of the COVID-19 pandemic," Garrett Benedict, G-Love's chef and owner, said.
G-Love is serving up the week and a few days of food and drink before they will shutdown for the winter.
"It is just way better for us from a financial perspective to just button things up and close down for the winter, wait it out and when conditions are more favorable in the spring, reopen," Benedict said.
Benedict has been dealing with the roller coaster of restrictions for the past few months. He has been forced to lay off staff and make changes to meet requirements.
"When we were restricted to take out and delivery only, we were losing about $20,000 a month, and that is something I anticipate us going back to," Benedict said.
With even the slightest hint of another shutdown, Benedict says this winter it financially is not worth it to keep riding this ride. He says they've known for awhile that outdoor patios would not be a long-term solution during the colder months.
"For us, we just can’t afford to lose that kind of money again, and so this is really a long term choice, and it is something that I think will ensure the long term survival of G-Love," Benedict said.
Benedict is not alone, as Greg Astley with the Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association says many restaurants are weighing their options.
“We are hearing from members that if we are shut down again, a likely scenario for them is not to open up whenever we are able to open up, but just to close their doors until a vaccine is widely available," Astley said.
Their concern is what would be left behind if anymore restrictions are in place.
Astley adds they feel state leaders need to heavily focus elsewhere, saying the restaurant industry isn't the problem with these rising case numbers.
“It is small social gatherings, private that seem to be where this disease is being spread," Astley said. "It is not restaurants it is not hotels and we are the ones who for a lack of a better term are being punished.”
Back at G-Love, the plan is to ride out the winter with their doors closed, promising to reopen in the spring when, hopefully, things have settled down.
“We’ve got about a week and a half left of dinner service at G-Love, you gotta get your fix now," Benedict said.
Management at G-Love says they were able to work with their landlord for a lower rate during the winter while they hibernate. The restaurant will be closing on Nov. 22.
