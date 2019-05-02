NW Portland woman says thieves ransacked home, stole family heirlooms

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 75-year-old woman says thieves broke into her home in northwest Portland while she was on vacation, stealing several items, many of which were family heirlooms.
That woman who FOX 12 is not identifying for her safety says the break-in happened at her home in a neighborhood near Northwest 30th Avenue and Northwest Wilson Street a few weeks ago.
She says she left for Montana a few weeks ago. But then, she says she got a call from a friend who was checking on her home.
“She just tried the door and got right in, it opened,” the woman said.
That’s when she says her friend called police, who discovered the break-in.
She says police told her there was evidence the thieves came through a window.
“There was pieces jewelry and stuff just all over the floor, so I think someone was in a hurry,” she said.
She says the thieves took several vintage rings that were family heirlooms, sterling silverware and sports memorabilia, including her son’s basketball signed by Kobe Bryant.
“The things that I'm missing I really miss because they meant a lot,” she said.
Not only did she lose items of sentimental value, she says she lost a certain sense of safety.
A 75-year-old woman says thieves broke into her home in NW Portland stealing jewelry, sterling silverware and her son’s basketball signed by Kobe Bryant - now she’s installed this doorbell camera for safety - FULL STORY @fox12oregon at 10 pic.twitter.com/EjU7IKHxpj— Sarah Hurwitz (@sehurwitz) May 3, 2019
“You know now I'm hearing every little noise,” she said. “Yeah, it's been difficult, but I'm not out of my mind, I feel lucky that there wasn't, you know, really a lot of damage.”
Since that break-in, the woman says she’s installed a doorbell camera for safety. She says she reported the burglary to Portland police.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.