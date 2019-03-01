NW Rocky Point Road closed due to landslide risk; crews hope to open it again this spring

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Crews continue to repair damage on a steep rural road between Highway 30 and Northwest Skyline Boulevard that was closed last month after cracking down the middle due to storm water and snow.
Northwest Rocky Point Road was closed to through traffic Feb. 12; crews hope to open it again this spring.
Transportation officials say the crack could indicate a landslide risk.
Crews have erected road closure signs and barricades to keep drivers away and have cleared ditches along the road near the crack to direct storm water away from the damaged section.
According to county officials, engineers have developed repair plan, which includes installing a culvert to direct storm water under the road uphill from the slide and excavating and repaving the road at the damaged location.
Multnomah County says it does not have a set date for the road to reopen.
Multnomah County maintains NW Rocky Point Road and more than 274 miles of roads. For more information, visit www.multco.us/roads.
