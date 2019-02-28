HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A car hit a gas line in Hillsboro Thursday night, according to the Hillsboro Fire Department.
The collision occurred just before 7:30 p.m. near the Chick-fil-A restaurant off Northwest 185th Avenue in the Tanasbourne shopping area.
Firefighters say they evacuated the restaurant as well as See’s Candies and other nearby businesses.
Northwest 185th Avenue was briefly closed from Northwest Evergreen Parkway to Highway 26 but has since been reopened.
Hillsboro Fire says the gas company has stopped the leak.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
