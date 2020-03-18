PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Spring break trip to South America has left a group from the Northwest stranded in Peru.
They say they are not alone in trying to get back home to the United States.
The Peruvian government declared a national state of emergency on March 15. The U.S. Embassy in Peru says the country is under a 15-day mandatory quarantine. The government in Peru has closed all international borders by land, air, and sea.
The embassy is advising Americans in Peru to make arrangements for the duration of the quarantine period and plan to limit their movements.
Junior Soto and Alejandro Aguilar, of Beaverton, and Edward Dapello, of Vancouver, have been in Peru since March 13. They say they are now stranded.
This trio from Beaverton and Vancouver are stuck in Peru, along with other Americans. The Peruvian government there has closed the border and is under a 15-mandatory quarantine. Hear their story coming up tonight on @fox12oregon at 6pm. pic.twitter.com/iYnRalDUmG— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) March 18, 2020
“I am actually from Peru, I was born here, my family lives here, so I brought them along with me to come see everything,” Dapello said.
They had cut different parts of the trip short and are now staying with Dapello’s family in Lima.
The trio says they have been trying to work with the U.S. Embassy to get home but are not having any luck in getting answers.
“We ran to the airport and it was crazy, it was busy, people weren’t letting people into the airport, there was no communication at the airport, there were lines, tons of Americans just trying to find a way to get home.” Dapello said. “Not just Americans, it was people from every country.”
The group says they have been using WhatsApp to talk with other Americans stuck in the South American country.
"They are actually getting stricter right now,” Dapello said. “They just announced about two hours ago a curfew is going to start–if you are out past curfew you will get arrested.”
They say they feel fortunate that Dapello has family in Lima. But they want to help others to try and get home. They say some travelers don’t have access to medications or other resources.
“It’s scary, but we are lucky because we have a place to stay, my family is housing us, there are a lot of people who literally trying to find a hostel to sleep at, they are at the airport, they have had to sleep outside the airport,” Dapello said.
Both of Oregon’s senators say they are aware of the situation in Peru and are working to see how they can get Americans home.
Sen. Wyden’s office sent the following statement to FOX 12:
“Senator Wyden is aware of the situation in Peru and has been working for several days with the State Department to bring these Oregonians home as soon as possible.”
