DAMASCUS, OR (KPTV) – A tornado struck near Damascus Saturday evening.

The National Weather Service in Portland says it happened at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday. 

On Sunday, the NWS reported the the tornado was rated as an EF-0 with an estimated peak wind of 75 mph.

The tornado sent branches flying and toppled a tree, which fell on a row of parked cars in Tanner Benson’s backyard.

The reason the cars were there in the first place goes back six months.

In January, 21-year-old Benson bought his first house in Damascus. He’s been remodeling it, but then he says he lost his job because of COVID-19.

“I got laid off at Boeing. I got my layoff slip, so I was like, I’m going to take the rest of my savings, buy some cars with it, sell them, make some money so I can finish up my house that I’m remodeling,” he said.

Benson said he just bought the cars Friday and had been cleaning them for the new owners. He was taking a break Saturday night when the tornado occurred.

“We heard the wind and we heard a crack,” he said.

The National Weather Service confirmed it was in fact a tornado.

“This is fairly typical of weak tornadoes where the wind speeds aren’t really strong enough to do damage to structures and really, its barely strong enough to blow a few trees down,” said Dan Miller, science and operations officer with NWS Portland.

Benson’s cars just happened to be in its small path.

Without being able to sell them now, he says he’s losing out on about $10,000.

“It’s disappointing. All the hard work that I’ve been doing for the past six months feels like I can’t get a break, feels like nonstop bad luck unfortunately,” he said.

Benson is still assessing the damage, trying to figure out what to do next and how to clean up the mess left behind.

