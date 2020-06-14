DAMASCUS, OR (KPTV) – A tornado struck near Damascus Saturday evening.
The National Weather Service in Portland says it happened at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Oh yeah, that was definitely a tornado out toward Damascus, OR. Check out the debris getting lofted in the air. @NWSPortland @MarkNelsenKPTV @fox12oregon. #ORwx https://t.co/LAfehSWc1y— Jeff Forgeron (@WeatherJefe) June 14, 2020
On Sunday, the NWS reported the the tornado was rated as an EF-0 with an estimated peak wind of 75 mph.
Official storm survey rates Damascus tornado an EF-0; 75 mph wind. This is the fourth tornado in the past year in our area...all quite weak EF-0 as well. Others were in Manzanita, Cornelius Pass, & NE Portland. pic.twitter.com/f9eq6gvrhF— Mark Nelsen (@MarkNelsenKPTV) June 14, 2020
The tornado sent branches flying and toppled a tree, which fell on a row of parked cars in Tanner Benson’s backyard.
Big tree went down and smashed at least one car off of Royer Rd. in Damascus, OR. Could be tornado damage. Credit: Caroline Harlow. @NWSPortland @fox12oregon #ORwx pic.twitter.com/fPZKQwuVhn— Jeff Forgeron (@WeatherJefe) June 14, 2020
The reason the cars were there in the first place goes back six months.
In January, 21-year-old Benson bought his first house in Damascus. He’s been remodeling it, but then he says he lost his job because of COVID-19.
“I got laid off at Boeing. I got my layoff slip, so I was like, I’m going to take the rest of my savings, buy some cars with it, sell them, make some money so I can finish up my house that I’m remodeling,” he said.
Benson said he just bought the cars Friday and had been cleaning them for the new owners. He was taking a break Saturday night when the tornado occurred.
“We heard the wind and we heard a crack,” he said.
The National Weather Service confirmed it was in fact a tornado.
A preliminary storm survey has been completed for the tornado that occurred yesterday near Damascus, Oregon. Here is a detailed map of the estimated tornado path on Saturday June 13. Damage survey found peak intensity of EF-0 with estimated wind speeds of 75 mph. #orwx 🌪️ pic.twitter.com/k6fgSOqu92— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) June 14, 2020
“This is fairly typical of weak tornadoes where the wind speeds aren’t really strong enough to do damage to structures and really, its barely strong enough to blow a few trees down,” said Dan Miller, science and operations officer with NWS Portland.
Benson’s cars just happened to be in its small path.
Without being able to sell them now, he says he’s losing out on about $10,000.
“It’s disappointing. All the hard work that I’ve been doing for the past six months feels like I can’t get a break, feels like nonstop bad luck unfortunately,” he said.
Benson is still assessing the damage, trying to figure out what to do next and how to clean up the mess left behind.
