FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) - The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado caused damage in the Forest Grove area Monday afternoon.
A NWS storm team responded to the Oak Acres Nursery on Northwest Thatcher Road Tuesday morning to survey damage and confirmed that a tornado was the cause.
The team is continuing to determine the rating of the tornado by comparing the damage pictures to the indicators used in the Enhanced Fujita scale.
It was a tornado in Forest Grove according to @NWSPortland #fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/eKVg7ZDxx2— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) October 30, 2018
Oak Acres Nursery owner Jim Roofener told FOX 12 he was in his yard Monday afternoon when the wind started blowing hard, and he had no doubt in his mind that it was definitely a tornado.
FOX 12 also spoke to neighbors who live across the street from the nursery.
"I was talking to my husband, I could see the leaves and everything start to fly across the yard. Oh my gosh, the wind is like crazy! There was a big flash of lightning and a funnel cloud that just went 'whew' and started moving, ripped across the greenhouses. I'm like, 'oh my gosh, I just saw a tornado,' and he was like, 'are you kidding me?'" said Leia Van Dyke.
"I didn't know we had tornadoes here that much, especially by my house," said Greg Ship.
The tornado lasted about 20 to 30 seconds, but in that short time, the wind destroyed four greenhouses. Thankfully, no one was injured.
A wind gauge recorded a wind gust of 55 miles an hour after the tornado had passed.
If the tornado on Monday was an EF-0, winds would have gusted between 40 and 72 miles an hour.
