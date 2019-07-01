PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in northeast Portland on Monday.
The NWS says the tornado, an EF-0 with peak wind gusts of 80 mph, touched down at about 5:24 p.m. with a track length of about one mile.
The tornado occurred between Northeast 10th and Wygant and Northeast 29th and Skidmore, according to the NWS.
FOX 12 meteorologists said the storm system that slammed the metro area began growing in strength around 4 p.m.
A FOX 12 viewer captured video of a possible funnel cloud in the Vancouver area.
Crews responded to Northeast 16th Avenue and Going Street and found two large trees that had fallen into power lines and onto a home.
There were no immediate reports of injuries and it did not appear the trees had broken through into the house.
So crazy! A powerful and short-lived storm just blew through NE Portland. These two trees came down on a house at Going/16th. Nobody was hurt! Neighbors tell me they saw swirling wind and patio furniture went flying. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/j6Dhjb6eE7— Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) July 2, 2019
Neighbors described the sudden storm as looking like a mini tornado with swirling winds and patio furniture thrown through the air.
Anna Blieler says she was just returning home, pulling up in her car when the gusts came roaring.
“There was furniture from across the neighbor’s flying up, trees just, branches flying over and just like our car was shaking, we were shaking, I was holding onto my dog, I thought we were going to be swept away,” she said. “And we just saw the tree get ripped out and fell on the house.”
Robert Linnemann’s home didn’t come out unscathed either, although he tried to hold his window shut.
“My window was blowing, it was super windy and I went to go secure it and then I saw some things swirling in the sky and I took some video of it and then the wind was way too much. The window just blew out of my hand and shattered,” he said.
More than 360 customers are without power in that area. Pacific Power hopes to restore power by 10 a.m. Tuesday.
More trees came down nearby at Northeast 21st and Going, as well as near Northeast 10th and Wygant Street.
Huge tree down on NE 10th and Wygant. Even tore up the concrete here. But neighbors say these are all cable lines which is good news. The tree is leaning on these cars and took down the limbs of another tree. pic.twitter.com/pZMxPdRBXP— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) July 2, 2019
Dan Falkner spent Monday evening cleaning up the limbs that landed in his front yard after a tree toppled just before 6 p.m.
He says luckily their house is fine – just a dent in their metal fence – but they were so spooked they ran for cover in the basement.
“You could see things twirling in the sky and it got really dark really fast and the rain started coming and then a heavy gust of wind came through and started knocking down limbs. You could hear them cracking,” Falkner said.
Just about a half mile away on Northeast Mallory Avenue, people described the same kind of weather with plenty of wind when another tree came down.
Little Lincoln Loecher was watching TV when it toppled, and he couldn’t believe it.
“It was cuckoo, it was crazy,” he said. “I don’t know what we thought it was going to be a nice day and now it’s not.”
Neither of those neighborhoods had lost power and no injuries were reported.
FOX 12 meteorologists said the storm brought strong localized wind to specific areas, but did not create widespread damage.
The Aurora Fire District said a tree came down and hit a vehicle on Highway 99E near Line Elder Road. Minor injuries were reported and the road was shut down.
TRAFFIC ALERT! Minor injury crash involving a downed tree is blocking HWY 99E just north of Line Elder RD before top of the hill. The road is currently closed. Please choose an alternate route. @AuroraOregon @CanbyHerald @WBIndependent pic.twitter.com/KFVAubF8Dq— Aurora Fire District (@aurorafire63) July 2, 2019
