PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado briefly touched down in north Portland Sunday at about 3 p.m.
According to the NWS, the tornado knocked over three unoccupied semi-truck trailers and caused minor roof damage to a building.
There was also tree damage in the area.
JUST IN - @NWSPortland says an EF-0 tornado touched down briefly in north Portland today around 3:00. @MarkNelsenKPTV is very excited. #portland #orwx #fox12 @fox12weather pic.twitter.com/8DZ0DoXIVe— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) October 29, 2018
There’s no word if there were any injuries from the tornado.
