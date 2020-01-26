NWS warns of threat of sneaker waves on Oregon coast Sunday

OREGON COAST, OR (KPTV) – The National Weather Service has issued a warning for the Oregon coast Sunday.
Forecasters say winds and high surf could potentially create sneaker waves.
“Avoid area jetties and use caution along beaches as an occasional wave may rush up the beach much farther than the previous series of waves,” the National Weather Service in Portland tweeted Sunday.
The agency issued a beach hazards statement, which is in effect through Sunday evening.
“Caution should be used when in or near the water. Always keep an eye on the waves, and be especially watchful of children and pets,” according to the statement.
Two weeks ago, a father and two children were swept out to sea near Cannon Beach by a sneaker wave.
Lola Stiles, 7, was pulled from the water and died at the hospital. The Coast Guard called off the search for 4-year-old William Stiles because of rough conditions.
The father was also pulled from the water and treated for hypothermia.
