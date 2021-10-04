CHICAGO (KPTV) – The National Women’s Soccer League has formed a new executive committee to oversee front office operations and launched initiatives aimed to protect players following allegations of sexual misconduct by a former coach.

The NWSL announced Sunday the new executive committee is made up of Amanda Duffy (Orlando Pride), Angie Long (Kansas City NWSL) and Sophie Sauvage (OL Reign).

The league said a global search for a new commissioner is underway. Former commissioner Lisa Baird resigned on Friday.

The changes come after sexual misconduct allegations against former Portland Thorns coach Paul Riley came to light last week. The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed misconduct, including sexual coercion, by Riley.

Riley was still coaching in the NWSL last week as the report surfaced. He was fired by the North Carolina Courage on Thursday and the allegations touched off a wave of condemnation by players that forced this weekend's games to be called off.

“On behalf of the entire league, we are heartbroken for what far too many players have had to endure in order to simply play the game they love, and we are so incredibly sorry,” the three executive committee members said in a statement. “We understand that we must undertake a significant systemic and cultural transformation to address the issues required to become the type of league that NWSL players and their fans deserve and regain the trust of both. We’re committed to doing just that and recognize that this won’t happen overnight, but only through vigilance over time.”

The league also announced several initiatives to protect players and staff. Those initiatives include:

• An independent review of practices and policies at the league and club levels -- including workplace policies for each club in the league, league-mandated anti-discrimination and anti-harassment policy, and processes for identifying, investigating, and enforcing violations of those policies -- to identify and reform deficiencies. The league will work with the players association to ensure that the results of these team and league reviews will serve as a road map to ensure safe environments for players and staff.

• Comprehensive policies and procedures created for the league and all member clubs to ensure moving forward that there is a systematic, transparent, and effective execution of any harassment or workplace conduct issues.

• A reopening of the 2015 investigation regarding former NWSL coach Paul Riley, including a review of the circumstances surrounding his departure from the Portland Thorns FC, and his subsequent hiring by Western New York Flash and the North Carolina Courage.

• A review of the available investigative reports related to all historical complaints of discrimination, harassment, or abuse (physical, emotional, or sexual) in the NWSL, and where necessary, a reopening of the respective investigation, or the initiation of a new adjudication process.

• The continuation of ongoing investigations initiated under the NWSL’s current anti-harassment policy, and the recommendation of sanctions where appropriate.

On Saturday, with a scheduled Thorns game called off, fans gathered at Providence Park to show their support for the players and their anger with the Thorns organization. Some fans said they're angry and disappointed by allegations that the Thorns organization and the NWSL covered up Riley's behavior.

“I think that there needs to be a reckoning from the top down,” Megan Drake, who is part of the Rose City Riveters fan support group, said. “Anybody who was complicit in this, from the owner all the way down to the general manager… to coaches. There needs to be a deep examination at all levels of who participated in the coverup and those people should no longer be with the front office.”

Fans also shared messages for members of the Portland Thorns during Sunday's Timbers game.

"I wanted to do something for the game today to show my support for the Thorns players and all the players in the NWSL," Julie Boorse, who wore a jacket that said "Protect the Players," said.

Timbers coach Giovanni Savarese also reacted to the news after the game.

"Everything that has come out is just very difficult to read," he said. "The reality is I think it’s important that women speak up. That something’s been said. It’s important now to listen, to learn and make sure that there’s a change in regards to those types of situations.

"We have had conversations with the players. We explained the situation, we make sure that everybody is aware and you saw the statement that came out with all of the signatures of the players."

On Friday, FIFA opened an investigation into the case. It is rare that soccer's international governing body gets involved in a controversy involving a member association. U.S. Soccer also announced an independent investigation on Friday.

U.S. Soccer was instrumental in founding the NWSL in 2013 and helped support the league until last year, when it became independent. The federation continues its financial support of the league.

U.S. Soccer suspended Riley’s coaching license on Thursday.