PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – MLS Cup 2021 was full of drama at Providence Park on Saturday afternoon, but in the end it was a disappointing finish for the home fans.
The visitors from New York were the ones who came away with the edge and the MLS championship. NYCFC topped the Portland Timbers in penalty kicks 4-2 after playing to a 1-1 draw in regulation.
The Timbers scored in the dying seconds of stoppage time to send the game to overtime. Felipe Mora collected a rebound and put a strike past New York City goalkeeper Sean Johnson in the 94th minute to tie the game 1-1.
NYCFC took a 1-0 lead into halftime on a goal by Valentín Castellanos in the 41st minute.
The Timbers last won the MLS Cup in 2015 on the road against Columbus Crew SC. They lost to Atlanta United FC in 2018.
Portland beat Real Salt Lake last Saturday in the Western Conference Finals 2-0 to advance to MLS Cup.
NYCFC is making its first appearance in MLS Cup.
The two teams did not meet in the 2021 regular season.