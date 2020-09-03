LACEY, WA (KPTV) – A person being investigated for killing a man in downtown Portland over the weekend was killed by law enforcement agents in Lacey, Washington on Thursday, according to the New York Times, which cited three law enforcement officials familiar with the investigation.
Michael Forest Reinoehl, 48, was killed during an encounter with authorities as they moved to arrest him, the New York Times reported.
According to the Times, Reinoehl was being investigated in connection with the death of Aaron Jay Danielson, 39, who died from a gunshot wound to the chest on Saturday. Danielson was shot in the area of Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Alder Street, police said.
Friends later held a news conference, describing Danielson as compassionate, quick-witted, and funny. They said he loved his country and Portland.
Vice News on Thursday aired an interview with Reinoehl, 48, who said he acted in self-defense in the deadly shooting downtown over the weekend. According to the Vice News article, Reinoehl, who has not been named as a suspect in this case by police, said he was acting in self-defense.
An arrest warrant had been issued by Portland police for Reinoehl earlier Thursday, according to the Times.
FOX 12 spoke with a friend of the victim who says after videos and pictures of the incident surfaced, she can’t believe Danielson is gone.
Pricilla Garcia says she’s been a friend of Danielson for a decade. She says she was not in downtown Portland on Saturday night, but after photos and videos of Danielson were sent to her, she says he can’t unsee it.
“I woke up and had some people asking me if that was Jay,” Garcia said. “I didn’t want to believe it.”
Vice News provided FOX 12 with the interview that aired on Thursday with Reinoehl, the man who said he shot and killed Danielson. After seeing a clip of the interview online, Garcia says she’s feeling a range of emotions.
“We’re really saddened, angry, disgusted, hurt,” Garcia said.
On Saturday night, Reinoehl said he was called to be security after a caravan of Trump supporters drove toward downtown Portland, according to the interview.
“I had no idea what I was going into,” Reinoehl said. “I used to really love this country and I respected the flag and what it represented. But because of all this, every time I see a big truck with a flag, I immediately think they’re out to get me.”
Based on Reinoehl’s interview with Vice News, it’s not clear what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting, but Reinoehl said when he did was an act of self-defense and was completely justified.
“I felt that my life and other people around me’s lives were in danger,” Reinoehl said in the interview. "I had not choice. I mean, I had a choice, I could’ve sit there and let them kill a friend of min of color … but I wasn’t going to do that.”
Danielson’s friend, Garcia, says the shooting should have never happened.
“Jay’s been in my house,” Garcia said. “I’m a person of color. Jay wouldn’t hurt anybody. I can’t speak to anyone else on that street, but Jay wouldn’t hurt anybody.”
FOX 12 has reached out to Portland police to see if they could provide any information about Reinoehl’s involvement in the case or to see if he is a person of interest. They said they would release information when it becomes available.
