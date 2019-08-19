LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – An Oakridge man will pay $2,500 and perform 100 hours of community service after pleading guilty to killing a gray wolf, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon says.
Colton Tony Dick, 22, used a rifle and a scope to shoot at the animal as it was walking away from him in the Fremont-Winema National Forest in October 2016, according to court documents.
Authorities the next day found an adult female gray wolf dead in the forest near Summer Lake. The animal, known as OR-28, was GPS-collared, according to the attorney’s office. U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials in November 2016 confirmed it died from injuries sustained from a gunshot wound.
Gray wolves are found in western Oregon and listed under the Endangered Species Act, the attorney’s office says.
In court Monday, Dick pleaded guilty to one count of unlawfully taking an endangered species and agreed under a deferred sentencing agreement to serve one year of supervised release, perform 100 hours of community service, pay $2,500 in restitution to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, and not hunt any wildlife for one year.
If Dick complies with these conditions, he will be allowed to withdraw his guilty plea and the government will move to dismiss his charge, according to the attorney’s office.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.