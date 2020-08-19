PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oaks Park will not open for the rest of 2020.
The Oaks Park Association announced Wednesday that the 2020 amusement park season has been canceled for the Portland venue, including the midway, rides, games and miniature golf course.
Park organizers said they have worked for months to create a plan to open safely, including social distancing measures, mask requirements, increased sanitation, temperature checks for guests and staff, capacity limitations, contactless payment and online reservations.
“We have made repeated efforts to convey to the state government our ability to operate with the same modifications that have been acceptable for the reopening of every other major, regional attraction in Oregon. Despite those efforts, we have continued to be excluded from the list of statewide attractions permitted to open. With the fall season around the corner, we have had to make this difficult decision to cancel the 2020 season in its entirety,” according to a statement from Oaks Park.
The closure also extends to the roller rink and dance pavilion, however park leadership hopes to resume those operations during the last quarter of 2020, before returning to full operations in 2021.
“This closure means that for the first time in our 115-year history, through floods, wars, and economic ups and downs, Oaks Park will miss an amusement park season. We are heartbroken that during this time of difficulty for so many of our neighbors we will not being able to lighten the load by providing wholesome, affordable family fun that has been the hallmark of Oaks Park and a vital part of the local fabric for generations,” according to a statement from Oaks Park.
Anyone who purchased 2020 bracelets or vouchers will have them honored during the next operating season.
For more information, go to oakspark.com.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
'Oaks Park announces closure for remainder of 2020: ‘We are heartbroken’ Another Oregon business put out of business by the tyrant queen Kate Brown and her economy killing policies. Sign that recall petition now!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.