PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A place beloved by many for more than a century in Portland is reopening later this month for its 2021 season.
Oaks Park announced Thursday that it will welcome back guests to its rides, mini golf course and midway games on Saturday, April 17.
The park will then be open through Halloween.
Operating hours will be as follows:
- April, starting the 17th: Saturdays and Sundays noon to 7 p.m.
- May: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays noon to 7 p.m.
- Memorial Day: noon to 7 p.m.
- Seven days a week during the summer
See oakspark.com/hours for more info.
The reopening comes after Oaks Park’s only missed season in nearly 116 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Before the full park welcomes back guests, the roller rink reopened with limited capacity in March.
The park was also creative in 2020 with events, including a haunted drive-thru and drive-up holiday show.
Admission tickets for the 2021 season will be available first-come, first-serve for purchase online.
Oaks Park announced it is excited for visitors to come to the park, especially with the grand opening of “Oregon's most extreme thrill ride to date.”
The new AtmosFEAR is replacing the Scream'n Eagle and is described as two rides in one.
On the AtmosFEAR, “guests can opt for the familiar pendulum ride, albeit bigger and better, or take the terror over the top with the 360° experience. Riders are set on a terrifying trip above the midway as they soar to a height of 100' at a full swing, then the g-forces set in as they scream back toward earth, looping over and over again. Riders must be 48" or taller to ride the pendulum ride and 52" or taller to ride the 360° ride,” Oaks Park said.
Oaks Park is also hiring for over 200 positions for the 2021 season. Job listings can be viewed here.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic is not over, the park will still require health and safety protocols such as mandatory mask wearing and social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.