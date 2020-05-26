PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oaks Amusement Park in Portland will replace its most popular ride with something more extreme.
The park on Tuesday said the Scream’n Eagle will be replaced due to the age of the ride. It has been the park’s most popular ride for the past 15 years, according to a spokesperson, who says the new attraction, the AtmosFEAR, will be a more extreme version of the Scream’n Eagle.
The AtmosFEAR is two rides in one and will stand at approximately 100-feet when in full swing, according to officials. The ride features a pendulum version similar to the ride it is replacing and a 360-degree over-the-top setting for more adventurous riders, according to the spokesperson.
The park anticipates opening the ride either when they are able to reopen for the year or shortly thereafter. The park says it is waiting for guidance from state and county officials for when it will be able to reopen.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Better wait until the virus is history. I doubt if homemade masks will stop flying puke, which is what they will get if I ride.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.