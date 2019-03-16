PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters doused flames after a northeast Portland home caught fire Saturday afternoon.
Crews rushed to the 7300 block of North Boston Avenue and say two people escaped the home through a back window.
One person was evaluated for medical need on scene but not transported, Portland Fire & Rescue says. Fire crews remained on scene after extinguishing the fire to knock out hot spots.
A fire investigator is working to determine what sparked the blaze.
