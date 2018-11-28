NEAR SHERWOOD, OR (KPTV) - Two people and their pets escaped a two-alarm house fire Wednesday afternoon west of Sherwood.
Firefighters responded to the two-story home in the 18000 block of Seiffert Road just before 3 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
Crews arrived and saw smoke pouring from the windows of the second story of the home. Firefighters confirmed occupants and pets escaped the home before fighting the flames.
Crews started fighting the fire from the inside of the home but were forced to move outside when a power line fell and created a life-threatening hazard, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said.
Firefighters called for a second-alarm, which brought water tenders and other resources to the scene. Crews also removed firewood stacked up next to the home that could have caught fire.
One firefighter was treated at the scene for a minor injury and transported to a nearby hospital as a precaution.
A Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue investigator is working to determine the cause of the blaze.
Hillsboro Fire and Rescue and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were also on scene Wednesday afternoon.
