PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An occupied home in northeast Portland was hit by gunfire Sunday evening, according to police.
Just before 9 p.m., officers were called out to shots being fired in the 12600 block of Northeast Fremont Street.
Officers arrived to the scene and found a home that had been struck multiple times by gunfire. Police said bullets traveled through two different bedrooms, broke a window, went through walls and the ceiling.
According to police, an elderly resident and a caregiver were home at the time, but neither of them were hurt.
No arrests have been made at this time. A suspect description was not available.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Portland police at 503-823-3333. Please reference case number 20-349009.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.