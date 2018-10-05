OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Agriculture has confirmed workers found a brown widow spider at an Oregon City home.
Authorities say it is the first time the venomous, eight-legged arachnid has been found in our state. And, according to an ODA entomologist, workers also found a viable egg sac with the female spider.
Angela Morris lives in the quiet subdivision where the brown widow was found and learned about the discovery a few days ago. The ODA says it was first spotted in September at the home of an exterminator who lives nearby.
Since then, the agency has had a team on the ground passing out fliers and informing neighbors.
This little lady, found in Oregon City, is small but serves up a mean venom. Her species of spider has never been found in our state, according to an entomologist w/ the OR Dept. of Agriculture.
“[The ODA entomologist] came over and showed me a picture of the spider and I told him I hadn’t seen any,” Morris said.
According to the insect specialist, the rare spider species, known for the orange hourglass-shaped spot on their bellies, may have come from California. He can’t say if it arrived alone.
Entomologist Joshua Vlach says to his knowledge, a female spider can't procreate alone. That’s not to say a male is nearby, Vlach says.
A female spider can carry sperm for months, so it’s possible she was inseminated in another state, then brought to Oregon, according to Vlach.
He says the egg sac workers found with the adult female brown widow hatched, but the spiders died in a freezer. Meanwhile, the female was preserved in a vial.
Morris says long before her neighbors found the spider under the hood of their grill, there’d been an infestation of other arachnids in her subdivision.
“Oh, I have had a big-time spider issue,” Morris said. “My daughter had them all in her bedroom. My son had them all in his bedroom.”
Another family across the street says they clean spiders off the siding of their home every few days.
Morris says she’s taking proactive measures, hiring an exterminator and groundskeeper.
“I had him pressure washing because the spider situation and I got kind of nervous. I thought, 'oh no!', maybe if there is something, he can get rid of it,” Morris said.
She says, the discovery of the Brown Widow is not reason enough for her to move.
“I love this neighborhood," Morris said. "We’ll just keep on paying money.”
The ODA tells FOX 12 the agency has received dozens of reports of brown widows in the last 24 hours, none of which have been substantiated.
“Unfortunately, most people aren’t very good at identifying spiders," Vlach said. "We have had a couple of black widows reported, but they are native here."
He is asking anyone who wishes to report a brown widow to include a picture in the report to help with the ODA’s investigation.
If you want to reach out to the ODA’s entomologists you can email plant-entomologists@oda.state.or.us or call 503-986-4636.
