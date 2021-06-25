PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Education announced Friday the "Ready Schools, Safe Learners" resiliency framework for the 2021-22 school year.

ODE first released "Ready Schools, Safe Learners" guidance in Aug. 2020 for public schools across the state. The guidance was developed under the direction of Governor Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority. ODE says the new resiliency framework will help school districts prepare their staff and campuses for the next academic year.

The update comes after Governor Kate Brown announced that all remaining COVID-19 restrictions in Oregon will be lifted on June 30, regardless of the statewide vaccination rate.

"The path is clear for students to return to full time, in-person instruction next year. Working together, we can harness this opportunity to rekindle joy and learning in the classrooms, auditoriums, and playgrounds across Oregon," said Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill. "Oregon schools are ready to once again be vibrant places for learners, staff, and their families."

According to ODE, the key resiliency framework pillars are:

Oregon public schools will be returning to full-time, in-person instruction next school year.

A focus on connecting and relationship building as staff and students move back into full-time, in-person instruction.

Pre-pandemic instructional time requirements will be reinstituted.

School districts and charter schools may continue to offer online programs for students at their discretion. The Department will engage in an inclusive process to update Oregon’s remote learning quality standards over the next school year.

The vast majority of health and safety protocols, including face coverings and physical distancing in Ready Schools, Safe Learners guidance, which are currently mandatory, will move to advisory next academic year. The switch to advisory means school districts, public charter schools and private schools will have the option to implement, as appropriate, relevant advisory guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and the Oregon Health Authority, and may require face coverings, physical distancing and other measures.

Key measures that remain required include: Maintaining a communicable disease plan, maintaining an isolation space in schools and submitting a plan for operation.

This Ready Schools, Safe Learners Resiliency Framework for the 2021-22 School Year replaces Ready Schools, Safe Learners: Guidance for School Year 2020-21 version 7.5.2 issued on May 28, 2021. The Ready Schools, Safe Learners Resiliency Framework for the 2021-22 School Year becomes effective on June 30, 2021. The Resiliency Framework may be used for summer school 2021 as well as school year 2021-22.

"Schools have more than a year of practice on how to mitigate COVID-19 and create a welcoming and inclusive learning environment for students and staff," Gill said. "Moving to an advisory framework is a logical progression from emergency state direction to local decision-making for keeping students and staff healthy within each school’s unique context."

