ODE issues guidance for schools to reopen this fall

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Education has issued new guidance for schools this fall, saying schools should be open full time and they strongly encourage unvaccinated staff and students to wear masks.
These guidelines are not mandates, but will be used by many districts as they shape their guidelines for returning to school this fall. One parent tells us they are happy that ODE has left the decision about masks up to each district.
“It’s leaving that up to the school districts to decide for themselves. And I think the reason I really support that is because there are differences in communities across the state,” said Jennifer Dale.
Dale has two children in private schools and one child in the Lake Oswego School District. She says she’s happy with the ODE guidance.
“They’re recognizing that vaccines are widely available, that community prevalence has decreased because of that and other things people are doing,” she said.
Most districts have not made their final decisions about mask wearing. The West-Linn Wilsonville School District didn’t wait for ODE guidance and announced early that it will not require masks this school year. Most districts say their final decisions will be announced in the coming weeks.
Dale said that she hopes districts look at local data and the desires of their community in their decision-making process.
“I think we all support mask wearing for safety. But what we don’t support is mask wearing as this blanket statement that that’s the way it’s going to be and we have to do that to infinity,” she said.
She says she hopes districts will take a nuanced approach to mask wearing, and consider it at certain times for younger students and maybe not others. She also hopes that parents will feel confident sending their kids back to school in the fall.
“I know our schools have spent a considerable amount of time this summer getting resources and being prepared to reopen, gosh just next month, and I think it’s safe,” said Dale.
ODE said that masks will always be required on school buses by drivers and passengers, as mandated by the CDC.
