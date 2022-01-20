PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Education says the class of 2021 had the second highest graduation rate ever recorded in the state, but it actually dipped from a year prior.

ODE announced the graduation rates Thursday morning. Officials said, overall, 80.6 percent of the class of 2021 graduated on time. While it's the second highest since ODE has been tracking those numbers, it's still down about two percentage points from 2020.

Now, there are more than half a million K-12 grade students in Oregon, and the 2020-21 school year was the first full school year that those students experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's when many really started to feel the impact of distance learning.

ODE said they started tracking graduation rates in the 2008-09 school year, and every year since the rate has gone up until this year. That drop was reflected among every group of students, including ones that are considered "historically underserved."

"The data released today demonstrates the resilience of Oregon's youth and spotlights that COVID-19 not only had a disproportionate impact on the health of Oregon's communities of color, it also had a far greater impact on students of color," said Marc Siegel, communication director at ODE.

ODE said its dropout rate for the 2020-21 school year was 1.81 percent - that's the lowest it's ever been. But the agency said they can't really compare it with other years, because the state suspended its 10-day dropout rule in light of the pandemic. That means students were still considered to be enrolled, even if they stopped going to class for 10 days straight.

In response to the report, Governor Kate Brown said while the state has made significant improvements, there's still a lot of work to be done.

"When I became governor, Oregon’s graduation rate was 72%. Today, it is 80%, as we have made significant investments and reforms to help ensure all students, regardless of their zip code, are prepared for lifelong success," Brown said in a statement Thursday. "But there is so much more work to be done to address the needs of Oregon’s students, particularly given the impacts the pandemic has had on them––not only on their academic and career readiness, but on their mental, social, emotional, and behavioral health. I remain committed to working with school leaders and legislators to assess what resources will be necessary to meet the needs of our students this school year and into the summer months."

To view the full graduation report from ODE, click here.