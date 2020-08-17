MOSIER, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters continue to make progress containing a wildfire burning in the Columbia River Gorge.
The Oregon Department of Forestry reported Monday morning that the Mosier Creek Fire was 65 contained. The size of the fire remained unchanged from Sunday at 985 acres.
Crews will continue to work on the mop-up marker from the containment line to the interior of the fire on Monday. ODF said firefighters have set a goal of reaching the 300 feet mop-up marker.
On Sunday, the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office said the area of Carroll/Behrens Road intersection, Dry Creek Road to Southern Catron Road intersection to include residences of 1885-1955 on Catron Road, Dry Creek to Silver Gray Road, all of Paradise Ridge Place, 6200 West to 3215 Chenoweth Creek Road have been lowered to Level 2 (Be Set).
Also, the area from Lonely Lane and State Road intersection Southeast, including Wits End Drive, Badger View Drive, down Sevenmile Hill Road to the Foley Lakes Intersection, west on Chenoweth Creek Road, including Murray’s Edition, all the way west to 6200 Chenoweth Creek Road have been lowed to Level 1 (Be Ready).
The sheriff’s office says all other evacuation zones and levels remain the same, and an update on evacuation levels was not issued Monday morning.
Thirty-six structures have been destroyed by the fire, according to ODF. Eleven homes and 18 outbuildings have been lost. No word on what the other structures were.
ODF said the fire that started on Wednesday is believed to be human caused. Investigators are working to determine the exact cause.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.