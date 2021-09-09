ODF asking for public’s help in understanding drought conditions on forests by taking survey

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Forestry is hoping the public can help them understand how this year’s historic drought conditions and heat wave impacted our forests.
They are using a new survey that anyone can fill out to help collect that data.
You do not need to have a serious knowledge of forestry or droughts. The Department of Forestry is looking for people who have trees nearby to answer questions about those trees.
They are looking for reports of damage or no damage. You will answer questions about the leaves on those trees, their needles, and how they may be different from years past.
They say this data collection is important this year because of our historic conditions.
ODF says that 99% of our state is in drought conditions and we saw temperatures like never before. They now want to understand the impacts of that.
“We are looking at uncharted territory here, where we haven’t had 116 degree, 115 degree temperatures. We’re not quite sure what the long-term effects might be to our forest if this becomes the norm,” Jim Gerbach, said with ODF.
The department is hoping that more people will fill out the survey so they have a more complete data set. They are also hoping that people from all areas of the state will fill the survey out to understand how different locations were impacted.
They say they are hoping to have data available before next summer and any other potential heatwaves. That survey can be found by clicking here.
