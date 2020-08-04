OREGON (KPTV)- Department of Forestry is urging everyone to be fire safe if they are heading outdoors, especially campers.
ODF said human caused fires are up by 10 percent likely because of the COVID-19 pandemic causing more people to travel outdoors and that could cause problems for firefighters.
“The ones started by people through accident or carelessness. Those fires are actually up about 10 percent this time of year compared to the 10-year averages,” Jim Gersbach, public information officer for the Oregon Dept. of Forestry, said.
However, the overall number of wildfires is down.
Gersback said this is because we’ve had fewer wildfires caused by lightning so far this year. He warned that could change and people need to be vigilant.
“What we can control is the public and if you can as an Oregonian, recreating out in the woods this months and weeks, if you can be aware of how high the fire danger really is and just use extra caution around any fire danger, that would be much appreciated,” he said.
Another piece of the problem is that many are not staying in designated camping areas. Oregon State Parks said you could get fined or be asked to leave by a ranger.
“We are seeing a lot of people choosing to camp outside of our state parks and maybe in places that are not quite designated as proper camping areas,” Jo Niehaus with the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department, said.
Gersbach said people need to be aware that their vehicles could also spark a wildfire too.
“Make sure that any chains are secure, that they’re not dragging on the pavement and also when you come to your destination, be careful not to park on that dry brush and grass. The undercarriage of your car can be hot enough to set that on fire,” he said.
The best thing you can do is skip the campfire altogether.
“The fire that doesn’t occur because you were being careful is the fire we don’t have to try and put out,” he said.
