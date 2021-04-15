ODF warns of above average wildfire season

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Forestry says as we get closer to fire season there are some important things to think about in terms of fire safety.
One thing people can do is remove anything that’s flammable leaning up against the house. ODF also says fires tend to ignite in crawl spaces or under decks and patios, so keep those areas clean of leaves and other debris.
The department says it’s tough to predict what the weather’s going to do months in advance, but right now based on information from meteorologists it’s going to be an above average wildfire season for central and eastern Oregon starting in July.
However, ODF says that could change if we don’t see much rain in the next few weeks.
ODF says wildfire season in Oregon typically runs from mid to late-July and goes until mid-September, but there’s a changing trend where fire season tends to start earlier and lasts longer. The department is asking the legislature to approve funding for new employees this summer and for years to come because of that fact.
Fire managers say now is the time to ask for help preparing for your home.
“We employ individuals with ODF that are able to come out to your house if you live within an Oregon Department of Forestry Fire Protection District. They can come out to your house, give you a home assessment tell you, you know what could be improved upon you know what looks really good and you know what to continue working on,” said Blake Ellis, a fire operations manager with ODF.
ODF says your opportunities for backyard burning are probably done until we get some substantial rain this fall or winter.
