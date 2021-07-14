FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) - A wildfire that was contained in the Tillamook State Forest about 22 miles northwest of Forest Grove has jumped control lines and grown to about 70 acres, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.
The Game Hog Creek Fire, which is burning in timber and slash north of Highway 6, was first reported on July 3. ODF says the fire was contained at six acres with control lines completely encircling it. Due to the steep, inaccessible terrain, ODF says the fire was being patrolled and monitored.
During a patrol on Tuesday at about 5:30 p.m., no new fire growth was reported. However, ODF says rising winds later caused the fire to jump the control lines. Crews responded to the fire spread after 7 p.m. and have been working on the fire overnight. As of Wednesday morning, more than 100 fire personnel were on site battling the fire.
A wildfire grew overnight in the Tillamook State Park (northern Oregon Coast Range). Unfortunately, wind will be pushing in from the northwest, which will likely send some smoke southeastward into the Willamette Valley (late today). #ORwx https://t.co/K6KDg9B4mZ pic.twitter.com/Mwg7Mukluj— Jeff Forgeron (@WeatherJefe) July 14, 2021
Drift Creek and Idiot Creek forest roads are closed, as is the Fear and Loaming mountain bike trail. Elk Creek campground is currently open but people may notice smoke in the area. ODF did not report any evacuation orders for the Game Hog Creek Fire.
The initial cause of the fire remains under investigation.
