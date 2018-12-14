ODFW begins process to remove sea lions from Willamette River

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has begun the process of lethal removal of California sea lions from the Willamette River. Officials say the animals in the river pose a risk to certain species of fish.
Although they have been given the go-ahead to remove some of the sea lions, officials say there are still some federally-mandated criteria they’re going to have to follow to do that.
An ODFW spokesperson says for specialists to euthanize a sea lion, they must first spot it eating a salmonid, which includes salmon and trout, or the animal must be spotted over two days’ time in the Willamette between Willamette Falls and the mouth of the Clackamas.
Once the criteria are met, specialists have two traps they can use to catch the sea lion and transport it to a secure facility to be euthanized by injection.
While the National Humane Society voted against the plan, many local residents say they support it.
“All they want to do is recover all the salmon and all they’re doing is eating them and pissin’ off fisherman and it’s senseless,” Don Haagen said. “Eradicate them.”
Haagen says he worked at the paper mill on the river in the 1980s and doesn’t remember the sea lion population ever being as large or problematic as it is now.
With the native Chinook salmon and Steelhead trout run in the Willamette shrinking, the ODFW applied for permission to control the population of predatory sea lions. The move was approved on Nov. 14; so far, two sera lions have been euthanized, according to ODFW.
The agency also says it has received approval to remove no more than 93 sea lions per year. However, there are typically less than 30 California sea lions in the Oregon City area, so officials feel it is unlikely they will reach that limit.
An ODFW official says the work will continue for the next several months.
