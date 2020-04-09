SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is closing hunting, fishing, crabbing and clamming to people who do not live in the state.
Officials said the decision was made to limit travelers coming to Oregon to take part in outdoor activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Such travel could spread the virus and put more of a burden on Oregon’s rural communities,” according to ODFW.
The restrictions go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday (4/10), and will remain in place until it is deemed safe to travel into Oregon again.
The order does not apply to those living in Oregon for less than six months who have not yet established residency.
Some states, including Washington, have previously closed hunting and fishing to limit the spread of the virus, according to ODFW. While seasons remain open in Oregon, except for Columbia River salmon and steelhead fishing, resident hunters and anglers should not be travelling to participate. ODFW is hearing concerns from rural communities about people visiting to hunt and fish and placing additional burdens on the limited resources of those areas.
ODFW monitoring has shown that while Oregonians are still participating in fisheries, clamming, shed hunting, and wildlife viewing, it is in significantly lower numbers and that the majority of participants are doing it close to home and practicing social distancing.
ODFW anticipates there will be opportunity for non-residents who have already purchased a 2020 license to participate in hunting, fishing or shellfish opportunities later in the year. ODFW will refund non-resident spring bear and spring turkey tags and reinstate preference points for spring bear hunters. Refund information: odfw.websales@state.or.us, 503-947-6101.
Non-residents interested in a fall controlled hunt may still apply online at https://odfw.huntfishoregon.com/login and the deadline remains May 15, 2020.
