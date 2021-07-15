ODFW ditching fishing limits in several bodies of water due to water quality conditions

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Drought is leading officials to lift fishing restrictions in parts of Oregon. The State Department of Fish and Wildlife is ditching limits in several bodies of water in Baker and Wallowa counties.
ODFW is predicting water quality conditions in some areas will become deadly to fish this summer, so they’re working to make it easier for you to fish in those places while it’s still safe.
The agency lifted size and daily limits for most species of fish in five bodies of water in Wallowa County through the end of September. It did the same for a couple of fishing spots in Baker County through October 10. The only exceptions are bull trout and tiger muskie. ODFW says the lifted restrictions are all because of the toll this abnormally hot and dry weather is taking on our fish population.
"It's a double whammy for fish, really it's not, not only do you have prolonged hot weather, which increases water temperatures, but what it also does is there's just not enough water. So, we have low water that's hot. Which is just... no relief for fish." Ben Walczak of ODFW, said.
The department doesn’t believe fishing will be a wash, state-wide, this summer. They’re only expressing concern about certain areas impacted by drought.
