ZIG ZAG, OR (KPTV) - The cougar search is officially over.
The Department of Fish and Wildlife called it off, saying evidence shows the cougar they killed last week is most likely the one that killed Diana Bober.
It was two weeks ago when Diana Bober’s body was found off the Hunchback Trail in Mt. Hood National Forest, prompting expansive closures and launching an area wide search for the cougar that killed her.
Friday ODFW announced their findings, though not entirely conclusive.
“We are content with our result we wish it was better we wish we had nice DNA to back up all the other evidence,” State Carnivore Biologist Derek Broman said.
A week ago they killed a cougar and sent it for DNA testing with the hopes of matching that DNA to any samples found from the site of the attack.
But they said the results were inconclusive because of contamination from environmental factors.
“They just haven’t been able to get DNA out of the samples,” Broman said.
So now they’re relying on other evidence that indicates the cougar they killed is the one that killed Diana Bober.
“We feel very confident that this was the cougar because this animal was located right at the location where the backpack was found at the trail and we have had numerous cameras deployed in the area and we have detected no other cougars,” Broman said.
Still they said they don’t know why this cougar attacked. They’ve ruled out all biological motivators like injury or rabies.
They said they’ve answered all the questions they can at this point given the evidence they have.
The Forest Service expects to reopen the trails Monday.
Officials said anyone who hikes in this area should always be aware of their surroundings but they should be fine.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.