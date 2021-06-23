ODHS asking for help locating missing teen believed to be in danger

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division, is asking the public to help find Alyx Martinez, 15, a child in foster care who went missing from Portland on May 10. They are believed to be in danger.
Martinez frequents the Ed Benedict Skate Plaza on Powell Boulevard. It is suspected they are camping in the Kelly Butte Natural Area in southeast Portland. They are 5’9”, 130 pounds, with brown hair and dark brown eye color. They wear glasses and is American Indian.
Anyone who suspects they have information about Martinez’s location should call 911 or local law enforcement.
