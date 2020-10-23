SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for help finding an infant who went missing with his parents.
The infant, Dennis Johnson, is 11 months old and went missing with his parents, Kayla Burk and Joseph Johnson, of Portland, on Tuesday, according to ODHS officials.
The Oregon Department of Human Services believes Dennis may be at risk and is searching for him to assess his safety.
The department is asking for the public's help to find Dennis and his parents, who they believe to be in the Portland metro area. ODHS shared the following description of Dennis:
- Date of birth: Nov. 14, 2019
- Height: 29 inches
- Weight: 20 pounds
- Eye color: Blue
- Hair color: Blond
Anyone who has information that could help is asked to call 911 or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-7233. People who call can reference Portland Police Bureau case number 20-319821 or National Center for Missing and Exploited Children case number 1404759.
