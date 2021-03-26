ODHS: Missing child believed to be at risk, last seen in Newport

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services says a 7-year-old girl is missing with her mother and may be at risk.
ODHS says Alyssa Elizabeth Garner Cobe went missing with her mother Julie Garner from Newport on Friday.
Alyssa Cobe has blue eyes and red hair.
Julie Garner is believed to be traveling to Vallejo, California in a silver 2008 Honda Civic with the Oregon license plate number 942FEF.
The department is asking for the public’s help in an effort to find the 7-year-old. Anyone who suspects they have information about the location of the missing child or her mother should call the Newport Police Department at 541-265-3100 or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-7233.
The toll-free number allows you to report abuse of any child or adult to the Oregon Department of Human Services, 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year.
