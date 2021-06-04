ODHS: Siblings missing and believed to be in danger

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division, is asking for the public's to help find Leila Johansen, 11, Adisenn Proffitt, 5, Ansen Proffitt, 5, and Izabella Proffitt, 9 who are missing.
The children went missing from Portland on May 27 and are believed to be in danger. The children are suspected to be with their grandmother Lorri Proffitt and could be in southeast Portland or Colton.
ODHS asks the public to call 911 or local law enforcement if you see them.
