SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division says a group of siblings missing since May have been found safe.
Leilia Johansen, Adisenn Proffitt, Ansen Proffitt, and Izabella Proffitt, a sibling group in foster care went missing from Portland on May 27. They were found July 2.
ODHS wants to remind people they can report child abuse to the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline by calling 1-855-503-SAFE (7233). This toll-free number allows you to report abuse of any child or adult to the Oregon Department of Human Services, 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year.
