MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Transportation will be closing a 19-mile stretch of Interstate 5 for Portland General Electric repairs.
ODOT says PGE crews will repair transmission lines that extend over I-5 and were damaged by the recent storm.
Lane closures will begin at 9:30 p.m. with full closure by 11 p.m. ODOT says some lanes are scheduled to reopen by 3 a.m. Friday with all lanes open again by 4:30 a.m.
During the closure, ODOT says all southbound traffic will leave the freeway at Exit 282A to OR 551, Canby/Hubbard, and northbound traffic will leave the freeway at Exit 263, Brooks.
The powerlines to be repaired are located at mileposts 267 and 273, according to ODOT.
Travelers are encourage to check tripcheck.com for updates.
