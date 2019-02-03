ODOT and PBOT prepare for possible overnight snow, Monday morning commute

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Transportation officials are watching conditions closely Sunday night and Monday morning for the possibility of snow.
“We’ve been waiting like everybody else has been waiting to see what happens,” said Don Hamilton with the Oregon Department of Transportation.
ODOT and Portland Bureau of Transportation officials say it’s all about elevation, so they’re keeping an eye on higher spots around town.
“It’ll be dicey,” Ryan Sorenson said.
Sorenson lives in Forest Heights; he knows what can happen when snow starts to fall in that area based on years past.
“It’s been very tough because we’re located at the bottom of a few hills so it makes driving a little difficult for those of us with two-wheel drive,” he said.
ODOT and PBOT say they’re well-prepared to make driving easier should anything stick.
ODOT has de-icer, salt, sand and plows all at the ready.
“We’re really looking at elevation, that’s really the big problem, Sandy going up to Government Camp, the areas out around Hillsboro and going west of there,” Hamilton said.
They’re especially concerned about the stretch of Sunset Highway around the tunnel, as well as Interstate 5 north from Highway 217.
PBOT is also keeping an eye on the higher elevations, places around town that hit 500 feet or a thousand feet.
One of their key tools this year is they have more salt than ever before with the ability to cover 100 miles of city streets.
And just in case, some homeowners are gearing up too.
“We came in to get ice-melt and then snow shovels,” Portland resident Liza Bell said. “We thought we’d be prepared, better safe than sorry.”
So now with shovels, plows, salt and more all stocked up, everyone’s just waiting to see if or when we’ll need them.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
