ODOT begins clearing homeless camps along I-5 in Salem

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Transportation has begun clearing homeless camps in Salem along Interstate 5 and Market Street.
ODOT says it gave campers more than a week's notice and has been working with the city to provide campers with services. FOX 12 learned that the belongings will be held for 30 days at ODOT's maintenance site, so that people can claim their things.
Monday's camp has had some recent problems, including a shooting last month that left one man hurt. An ODOT spokesperson says the camp has been a big concern for neighbors.
"This has been really tough for the businesses around here and the neighborhoods around here as well, and the motorists that are traveling in here, but also pedestrians that really need access to these sidewalks. Bicyclists that were scared to take their bicycles through here because they felt pretty intimidated. So we're gonna try to get all of that restored if we can," said Lou Torres, public information officer for ODOT.
ODOT says it wasn't able to keep up with clearing campsites due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it's restarting now that restrictions are lifted. It plans to clear more camps later this week.
Cheaper just to buy them a plane ticket to L.A where they will be welcome. :)
It's about time. Our city in Salem is an absolute mess. Trash, feces, needles, every kind of filth you can think of all over everywhere. Thing is, if they don't ship these people out of the state, they will just be back and set up shop all over again. They are not deserving of any special treatment. If they really wanted to clean up their act, they could go to the mission. But they don't. There are rules there, and they are completely rule free and do as they please. Drugs and alcohol are the pasttime of choice. These people do not want to work, they don't pay taxes, they just want your money. Isn't it time that city/state/county take action and get these people out of here for good and make it known they are not welcome here? That's what Louisiana did. In fact, they told their vagrants to come here since we welcome anyone, no matter what. That's a pretty sad reputation to have.
It is about time. I have to drive by that exit twice every weekday. It is not good for these people to camp there, or along the highway at all. They have even moved passed the exit ramps and are lining the highway. All that exhaust is not going to be good for their health.
Kate’s orders…you can camp on public land.
Won't do any good. They will be right back there in a week.
