ODOT begins work to repair Oneonta Tunnel after Eagle Creek Fire

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – This week, Oregon Department of Transportation crews are in the first phase of work to repair the Oneonta Tunnel, which was damaged by the Eagle Creek Fire in 2017.
Crews high above the tunnel on the edge of a cliff took on a tough task of rock scaling as the first step in repairing the tunnel.
"During our investigations we noticed that there were some stacks of unstable rock that appeared to get impacted by the fire," ODOT Geotechnical Engineer, Tom Braibish, said. "The impact essentially inflated the rock, it expanded the rock, heated it up, swells up, opens up the joints and further destabilizes it. Seeing those stacks of rock, we decided it was a good safety measure to move forward with removing that rock."
ODOT crews are working on the first phase of work to repair the Oneonta Tunnel since it was badly damaged by the Eagle Creek Fire in 2017. They’re working on rockfall scaling to address safety concerns above the tunnel before they can repair the tunnel itself. @fox12oregon at 6 pic.twitter.com/Y3bf8Zs1Om— Sarah Hurwitz (@sehurwitz) February 26, 2020
Before crews can address structural damage of the tunnel itself, ODOT says safety hazards above are top priority.
On Wednesday, crews focused on removing loose rock and debris as well as hazardous trees from the upper bluff.
"The rockfall above Oneonta Tunnel is pretty broken up," Braibish said." So, it’s coming down in all kinds of sixes, something as small as a fist up to a basketball size. And for the larger rock, that might be as big as a washing machine, our contractor has a specialty tool that allows them to break that up into smaller pieces."
Again, this is just phase one. ODOT says this project posed some major challenges as it is weather dependent.
ODOT says crews also had to factor in environmental constraints, as well as threatened and endangered species.
After crews complete scaling work, ODOT says it's on to reconstruction of the historic tunnel, which is strictly for bikes, pedestrians, and cars with a permit.
Even though the project will be complete, Braibish says they'll continue to keep a close eye on many areas impacted by the fire.
"The Gorge is a gem of the Pacific Northwest and we anticipate we’ll be observing and monitoring the impacts of the fire for some time," Braibish said.
Reconstruction work of the tunnel begins sometime in late 2020.
The Columbia Historic Highway is currently closed from Multnomah Falls and Interstate 84 exit 35 (Ainsworth State Park).
The road will reopen by 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28.
