SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Transportation has started to reveal additional details into how $1.2 billion in government funding will be spent over the next few years, in a release Monday.

The funding, which will be distributed across both old and new state programs, became available through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law in Nov. 2021.

“This additional investment will allow us to implement more safety projects statewide,” ODOT State Traffic Safety Engineer Christina McDaniel-Wilson said. “This means that 50 more fatalities or serious injuries and 750 more lower-severity crashes can be prevented over the life of these projects.”

Biden set to sign infrastructure bill into law President Joe Biden signs the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package into law Monday afternoon, seeking a jolt of momentum for his presidency as he commemorates a major legislative victory with pomp and circumstance on the White House South Lawn.

The new funding will also work to improve safety across all modes of travel in Oregon including travel by bus, bicycle or for pedestrians, as well as those driving a car, ODOT said Monday.

$45 million in funding will go towards the All Roads Transportation Safety Program while $94 million will be directed to a new program called “PROTECT.” The new program is intended to better prepare ODOT for disasters, also including climate change preparation.

“Much of the additional funds for safety will support our All Roads Transportation Safety program, which uses data and national research to select the best projects that will effectively reduce the most fatal and serious injury crashes on all roads in Oregon,” ODOT State Traffic Services Engineer Angela Kargel said. “[Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act] also includes a new effort to address pedestrian and bicycle safety needs, so we’ll see more of those projects in the coming years as well.”

ODOT added more than $250 million will also be spent repairing and replacing Oregon’s bridges to make them safer in the event of a major earthquake.

For more information, visit the ODOT website.