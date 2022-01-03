The Oregon Department of Transportation has added U.S. 26 in the Cascades to a growing list of closed highways after halting traffic along a 70-mile portion of I-84 due to “blizzard-like" conditions early Monday.

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Transportation closed a 70-mile portion of I-84 due to “blizzard-like" conditions early Monday morning and added several more closures to the list as a winter storm slams the Cascades. 

As of 1 p.m. Monday, U.S. 26 was closed near Rhododendron to OR-35. Similar conditions have also closed OR-35 from U.S. 26 north to the Hood River County line.

As of 5:15 p.m., ODOT has also closed U.S. 20 just west of the Santiam Pass Summit because of multiple spun-out vehicles and a snow slide. The highway is also closed at milepost 59 west of Tombstone SnoPark by a crash. It said to expect extreme winter weather conditions.

Officials closed I-84 in both directions early Monday morning, from Troutdale to The Dalles. Although the treacherous conditions were reported 28 miles east of Troutdale, they decided to close the highway there because Troutdale has an easily accessible rest stop and a motel at the exit.

I-84 in eastern Oregon was also closed for several hours but later reopened. 

ODOT told FOX 12 they have crews treating the roads but because of the blizzard-like conditions, it’s difficult to keep up with the weather.

Additionally, on the Washington state side, SR-14 was closed both directions from Washougal to Salmon River, initially to all vehicles, then to vehicles over 10,000 pounds. Commercial trucks were urged to find another route. 

