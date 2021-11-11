ODOT crew members hit by vehicle while preparing roads for stormy weather

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - Two ODOT crew members were struck by a car while preparing for stormy weather Wednesday, seriously injuring one of them.
ODOT says those workers were working on I-205 near Milwaukie, when a vehicle veered off the road and hit both of them.
ODOT says the two crew members were operating a vactor truck. They were working to clear storm drains of debris before wet weather arrived Wednesday evening.
“Our crews have been working really for weeks and weeks for any kind of storm that might come up,” said ODOT Spokesman Don Hamilton.
He says this just shows how dangerous that job can be. Hamilton says incidents like this send shockwaves through the entire agency.
“It goes right from the very bottom of the people who are out working on the road, right to the very top,” he said.
This is a sad reminder for people to keep an eye out for workers while driving and to give them plenty of space.
“We all have to look out for them, be extra careful of these workers. They risk their lives every day. It’s not everyone who has a truck go by at 60 miles per hour outside their cubicle. This is what these guys are dealing with,” said Hamilton.
Oregon State Police is investigating and says it will be releasing more information soon. It says the district attorney is involved.